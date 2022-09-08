DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 2,764; no deaths reported in last 24 hours

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 8, 2022; there are currently 2,764 active COVID-19 cases statewide. No deaths were reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,301 attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (19), Berkeley (174), Boone (34), Braxton (18), Brooke (26), Cabell (106), Calhoun (7), Clay (14), Doddridge (12), Fayette (69), Gilmer (15), Grant (14), Greenbrier (90), Hampshire (15), Hancock (41), Hardy (36), Harrison (119), Jackson (25), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (185), Lewis (18), Lincoln (36), Logan (81), Marion (96), Marshall (59), Mason (47), McDowell (43), Mercer (183), Mineral (48), Mingo (49), Monongalia (126), Monroe (42), Morgan (20), Nicholas (53), Ohio (37), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (3), Preston (26), Putnam (79), Raleigh (157), Randolph (30), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (25), Taylor (20), Tucker (9), Tyler (11), Upshur (61), Wayne (32), Webster (3), Wetzel (44), Wirt (5), Wood (101), Wyoming (55). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due. Individuals 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

