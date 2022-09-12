DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,932; 12 deaths reported

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 12, 2022; there are currently 2,932 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old male from Wayne County, a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year-old male from Upshur County, a 69-year-old male from Hardy County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Roane County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 94-year old female from Nicholas County.

“To honor the lives of these West Virginians and to prevent further deaths, I ask that you stay current on your COVID vaccines and boosters,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are extended at this time of grief.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (20), Berkeley (169), Boone (29), Braxton (10), Brooke (28), Cabell (142), Calhoun (5), Clay (12), Doddridge (7), Fayette (59), Gilmer (14), Grant (21), Greenbrier (85), Hampshire (22), Hancock (43), Hardy (32), Harrison (151), Jackson (25), Jefferson (76), Kanawha (193), Lewis (24), Lincoln (19), Logan (95), Marion (122), Marshall (52), Mason (49), McDowell (45), Mercer (222), Mineral (37), Mingo (38), Monongalia (130), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (53), Ohio (55), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (7), Preston (45), Putnam (68), Raleigh (168), Randolph (32), Ritchie (4), Roane (50), Summers (36), Taylor (30), Tucker (16), Tyler (13), Upshur (61), Wayne (20), Webster (9), Wetzel (40), Wirt (5), Wood (92), Wyoming (78). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due. Those ages 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

