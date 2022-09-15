DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,165; 6 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 15, 2022; there are currently 2,165 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,357 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Marion County, a 51-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Wayne County, a 76-year-old male from Cabell County, a 65-year-old male from Nicholas County, and a 96-year old female from Monongalia County.

“Today, we mourn the loss of more West Virginians lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.” I encourage all West Virginians to become vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (108), Boone (44), Braxton (4), Brooke (18), Cabell (116), Calhoun (12), Clay (4), Doddridge (3), Fayette (68), Gilmer (13), Grant (19), Greenbrier (67), Hampshire (23), Hancock (26), Hardy (27), Harrison (105), Jackson (19), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (164), Lewis (23), Lincoln (15), Logan (65), Marion (82), Marshall (30), Mason (35), McDowell (25), Mercer (137), Mineral (32), Mingo (37), Monongalia (123), Monroe (24), Morgan (10), Nicholas (26), Ohio (47), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (11), Preston (31), Putnam (60), Raleigh (97), Randolph (24), Ritchie (6), Roane (31), Summers (24), Taylor (19), Tucker (6), Tyler (14), Upshur (39), Wayne (19), Webster (5), Wetzel (15), Wirt (7), Wood (50), Wyoming (72). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

