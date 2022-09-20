DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 1,782; 3 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 20, 2022, there are currently 1,782 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Three deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,370 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year-old male from Marshall County, and a 70-year-old male from Grant County.

“The loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must keep the health of our neighbors and friends in mind through vaccination and booster shots.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (96), Boone (21), Braxton (9), Brooke (10), Cabell (72), Calhoun (6), Clay (5), Doddridge (4), Fayette (54), Gilmer (5), Grant (6), Greenbrier (64), Hampshire (17), Hancock (23), Hardy (28), Harrison (74), Jackson (13), Jefferson (53), Kanawha (131), Lewis (16), Lincoln (17), Logan (40), Marion (63), Marshall (17), Mason (13), McDowell (45), Mercer (117), Mineral (34), Mingo (34), Monongalia (87), Monroe (18), Morgan (9), Nicholas (34), Ohio (30), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (3), Preston (37), Putnam (47), Raleigh (81), Randolph (32), Ritchie (8), Roane (10), Summers (16), Taylor (27), Tucker (20), Tyler (9), Upshur (25), Wayne (12), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (23), Wood (66), Wyoming (72). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

