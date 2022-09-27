DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 1,233; 6 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 27, 2022; there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, six deaths have been reported, with a total of 7,402 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Boone County, an 87-year-old male from Boone County, a 75-year-old male from Hancock County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Putnam County.

“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff, and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to battle COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please help alleviate the stress on the healthcare system by getting vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (68), Boone (25), Braxton (2), Brooke (8), Cabell (50), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (1), Fayette (29), Gilmer (1), Grant (8), Greenbrier (26), Hampshire (15), Hancock (19), Hardy (9), Harrison (58), Jackson (6), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (108), Lewis (5), Lincoln (9), Logan (32), Marion (37), Marshall (16), Mason (19), McDowell (16), Mercer (82), Mineral (19), Mingo (23), Monongalia (51), Monroe (12), Morgan (11), Nicholas (18), Ohio (30), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (2), Preston (26), Putnam (33), Raleigh (63), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (13), Summers (7), Taylor (32), Tucker (7), Tyler (2), Upshur (21), Wayne (24), Webster (5), Wetzel (11), Wirt (0), Wood (46), Wyoming (39). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages six months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due. Those 12 years and older are advised to obtain an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please see the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

