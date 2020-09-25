DHHR confirms nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases, 28th Mercer County death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 25, 2020, there have been 535,018 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,953 total cases and 330 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 599 477 122 13 Greenbrier 125 115 10 3 McDowell 81 74 7 0 Mercer 409 170 239 28 Monroe 147 131 16 7 Nicholas 99 60 39 3 Pocahontas 59 57 2 0 Raleigh 501 438 63 8 Summers 49 27 22 0 Wyoming 110 60 50 3

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 177 59 31

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County. “The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Nicholas, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

Cabell County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60, Milton, WV

Fayette County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 25, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Logan County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Nicholas County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Wayne County, September 25, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, September 25, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.