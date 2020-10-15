COVID-19 cases confirmed at schools in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two schools in Monroe County are reporting COVID-19 cases.

A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed for an employee at the Monroe County Technical Center and three students at James Monroe High School. The students who tested positive have not been in attendance since October 6th. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Monroe County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas have been completed.