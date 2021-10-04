Concord University reaches $100,000 fundraising goal

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University has just finished up their latest Giving Day. It’s a new tradition the college recently started putting on to encourage donations.

This year the college had a goal of $100,000 in donations in just two days. And after a hefty amount of community support, they ended up meeting that goal.

According to the school’s Director of Alumni and Donor Relations Blake Farmer, the tradition has only been going on for a few years, but has seen great feedback.

“We had our first Giving Day in 2019, so this makes the third year,” Farmer said. “And thankfully each year, the Concord Community has really come together and we’ve been able to meet every goal since.”

The donations go to the Concord Fund, which consists of three main categories: The area of greatest need, the scholarship fund, and the fund for college projects. As well, donations went to the college’s theater renovation project.

More than 200 people donated during this year’s Giving Day.

