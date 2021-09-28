Concord University accepting applications now for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 semesteres

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2022 and the Fall 2022 semesters. Students who are interested in attending Concord are invited to apply now to be ready for spring and fall start dates.

Traditional as well as non-traditional students will discover that Concord University is a good fit for their educational pursuits. Veterans, adult learners, and students seeking readmission or transfer to Concord are especially encouraged to apply. Admissions counselors are ready to assist prospective students with questions they may have and with the application process.

Interested individuals may call 1-888-384-5249 to speak with an admissions counselor or visit https://www.concord.edu/Admissions.aspx

Concord has a long, rich tradition of supporting members of the military and Veterans. Recognized as a Veteran-friendly campus, Concord provides assistance to Veterans wanting to utilize their GI benefits to attend college. CU’s Office of Veteran Services, Veterans Advocate Dr. George Williams and Veteran Certifying Official Lucinda Gonderman are eager to help student Veterans as they begin their educational journey. For additional information please call 304-384-5323 or 304-384-6300 or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx

An application to attend Concord University may be completed at the following link: https://www.concord.edu/Admissions/Apply-Now.aspx. Information about financial aid and assistance with completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is available by contacting the Financial Aid office at financialaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.

