College Bound Saturday event hosted at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University and over 12 other schools around the region took part in College Bound Saturday, a day that helps graduating high school students learn more about state and federal financial aid programs, as well as help them fill out the FAFSA (free application for federal student aid). And this event is an initiative that’s part of West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission that gets these future college students on track with paying for school.

“It’s so critical to complete the FAFSA, and as we know, college isn’t cheap, but there are lots of opportunities, particularly in West Virginia does a good job providing scholarship dollars,” says Sarah Beasley, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “But to be eligible for those scholarships, you have to complete that FAFSA.”

However, if you didn’t get a chance to make it out to College Bound Saturday, the deadline for completing the FAFSA has been extended this year, so there’s still time to complete it and to be able to receive scholarship opportunities.

