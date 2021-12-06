Camp Royal gearing up for 2022 season

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Camp Royal, a Christian camp all about helping kids advance in skateboarding, scootering, and other action sports, is gearing up for its fifth season and 2022 summer camp in Glen Jean, and they are inviting all kids, whether nearly professionals or entry-level athletes to attend.

And this year, they are partnering up with the Summit Bechtel Reserve to give the kids an extra dose of action on the newly-added skate park there, along with other fun features, including stand-up paddle boarding and rock climbing.

“It’s almost like a family and it’s a home, and it’s something different than what team sports can offer,” says Jaret Brantley with Camp Royal.

“Some kids fit in to the team sports and some just find a home with riding scooters and bikes, so that’s really awesome, but the other cool part about it is just being outdoors, in the fresh air, it’s so good for you to be active and outdoors,” he says.

The camp will also be host to the world tour mountain biking event, Royal Rumble, on May 13 through 15.

For more information on the competition and summer camp, you can visit Camp Royal on their website.

