Book sale held at a local labor school

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After not getting to host the regular monthly book sales since before the pandemic, the Southern Appalachian Labor School located at the historic Oak Hill School was finally able to host their buy-books-by-the-bag clearance sale once again, the proceeds from the sale going to the school’s Children’s Nutrition and Learning Program. And with hundreds of donations, the sook sale offers books of every genre and type to choose from.

“It’s a good feeling when someone comes in and buys 5 or 6 bags of books and they get it for six or seven bucks, and so yeah, we were very, very happy yesterday,” says James Oxendale, a book sale volunteer.

If you missed the book sale this weekend, the organization plans to host another book sale during the Oak Leaf Festival before the books that are left over are donated to a library in McDowell County.

