Bluefield College receives “A” rating for core curriculum from American Council of Trustees and Alumni

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – For the eighth year in a row, Bluefield College has received prestigious recognition from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA).

The recognition is for their core curriculum. According to Rebecca Kasey with the college, it means the institution was deemed to offer a wide variety of curriculum for its students, ensuring they become well-rounded before entering the workforce.

“Bluefield College received an “A” rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. We are one out of 24 institutions across the nation who received this rating,” Kasey said.

The ACTA looks at seven different types of core curriculum when judging colleges. Bluefield College offers enough of them to its students to receive the award each year.

“Those include English, math, history, literature, science, economics and foreign language. Bluefield College offers six out of seven of those core curriculum.”

The “A” rating is associated with a project from the ACTA called “What Will They Learn?” It’s designed to encourage colleges to improve their curriculum requirements and provide students with a strong foundation of skills and knowledge.

“It’s very humbling that we’ve received this recognition for so many years in a row. It really is a testimony to our college and what we offer to our students, and making sure that they have a strong foundation when they go out and transform the world.”

Other notable schools to receive an “A” rating included Baylor University, the United States Air Force Academy, the University of Georgia and many other selective schools.