Bluefield Area Transit celebrates completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gov. Justice among those who came out to welcome in the new facility

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After attending the groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art area transit station back in March, Governor Jim Justice made his return to Bluefield for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Larlyn Patrick Mckinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station, the new facility is expected to serve over 200,000 passengers annually in Mercer and McDowell Counties.

“It has completely changed this whole part of our town of Bluefield,” City Manager of Bluefield, Cecil Martin says. “You know, I think it was about four years ago that Pat came up with the idea to put this whole thing together, just one guy with this great idea that had some vision to make this city as great as it is.”

Local and regional grant funding has made the new transit station possible. It was built using over $527,000 in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), the U.S Federal Transit Administration, and local funding within the community.

Overall, it’s a $2.6 million dollar investment in the area. Justice says such an investment will open doorways of potential and prosperity for the area.

“I see the rebirth of a city, I see an incredible building here that’s going to service 225,000 riders, I see the whole rebuilding of an absolute great, great community,” says Justice.

The new facility will offer passengers a safe loading and unloading stop complete with restrooms, heating, and air conditioning. It will be a more accommodating spot for people waiting to catch the next bus unlike the small, open-air shelter of the past.

The new transit station is now located at 3208 John Nash Blvd. in Bluefield, right next to another major economic boost for the area, Omnis Building Technologies.

