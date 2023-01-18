Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.

A cold front will bring a slap in the face on Friday with much colder, but more seasonable temperatures. The clouds will be thick as a brick on Friday with a brisk northwest wind and a few flurries. Pocahontas County will see one or two inches of snow. A more sizable southern storm will bring rain late this weekend followed by snow showers on Monday with light accumulation expected.

Below is your StormWatch4 7-Day forecast!

Have a wonderful day!

