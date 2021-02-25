Beckley Art Center seeking out young artists artwork for new exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is asking for artwork to be featured in their next exhibit.

The exhibit will be a youth art exhibit and will feature the artwork of young artists from around the area. There is no theme for the artwork to follow the only requirement is that all art submitted be from artists in the age range of kindergarten through twelfth grade. The exhibit will run from March 19th through May 8th and will be in honor of Youth Art Month.

“Well to celebrate Youth Art Month, which is in March, we are having a special exhibition and we are asking for young artists to submit their work for it,” said Beckley Art Center Executive Director Robby Moore. “We are asking for any type of work, there is no theme to it the artist just has to be in grades K through twelfth.”

The deadline to submit art for the exhibit is March 13th. Submissions are to be dropped off at the Beckley Art Center during normal business hours which is Thursday through Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM. For more information about the exhibit visit the art center website.