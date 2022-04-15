Bates Family PRAXIS Fund given to help benefit the Beckley Area Foundation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Area Foundation PRAXIS Family Fund is helping to support the organization’s mission of better serving the community.

Started by Delegate Mick Bates and his wife Pam Bates, the family fund is made possible through their recently sold business, BODYWORKS, a health, fitness, and rehabilitation facility. Now part of a national physical therapy network called H2 Health, the family donated a portion of the sale of BODYWORKS to the Beckley Area Foundation.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Beckley Area Foundation, I think it’s a wonderful organization that does good things for the community that people aren’t aware of,” says Bates. “One of the great things about the foundation is when you put money in its forever, you never spend a principle, you never spend a capital.”

The Bates family has been long-time supporters of the foundation. Started in 1985, the foundation has always had one mission– helping out the community.

“Building for the Future” is a recent campaign the foundation has started. A goal of $350,000 to relocate and construct their new facility was set for the project.

The Bates family has helped them to meet their financial goal. It will also go towards further funding that will carry the foundation’s mission into the future.

“The PRAXIS Family Fund is a donor-advised fund so this gives the donor the capability to make suggestions to us based on the most emerging needs with health in the community,” Communications and Grant Program Coordinator for BAF Sam Babcock says.

The interest from the fund will go toward more projects the foundation launches that will continue to improve the area.

