AutumnFest Cancelled

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) After much deliberation and consultation with the City of Princeton, the Mercer County Health Department and PCH-WVU, Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias President and CEO, Jeff Disibbio said he is sad to announce that AutumnFest will be cancelled. The event was scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He said, the Chamber and abovementioned groups considered the current hospitalization rates, the lack of available hospital beds and the impact of hosting 10,000+ attendees in close physical proximity.

In this case, the concern over the potential spread of COVID-19 and all variants, impacted this decision and prioritizing public health, outweighed the risk to host an event of this size, said Disibbio.

