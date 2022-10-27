Attorney General Morrisey applauds reinstatement of “Praying Coach” following Religious Freedom ruling

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praises the latest federal district court order to reinstate a Washington state high school football coach who lost his job for leading prayers on the field after games.

In June, the Supreme Court affirmed Joseph Kennedy’s right to practice his religion and free speech by praying.

A federal district court in Washington filed a joint stipulation indicating the coach should return to his position on or before March 15, 2023.

Additionally, the ruling orders the school district not to interfere or prohibit Kennedy from leading a prayer consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

“Reinstating the coach is the right move after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the rights of students and parents uncomfortable with religion in the public sphere are no more important than the football coach’s religious rights,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

“Religious liberty is one of the cornerstones of our democracy and should be enjoyed by all without fear of retaliation.”

Attorney General Morrisey joined an amicus brief in support of Kennedy filed by him and 23 other state attorneys general.

