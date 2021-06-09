Anti-Rabies clinic underway, multiple locations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Anti-Rabies Clinic is underway, so now your pets can stay up to date on all of their shots.

With multiple locations and times, it’s an easy way to get the chore done. Convenience is key for those in need of getting their furry family members vaccinated. State law requires that a tax be paid on all dogs that are six months or older.

Raleigh County Deputy Assessor Pete Silosky said, “We go to these different locations for the convenience of the people that don’t have the opportunity to make it out to the Raleigh County Courthouse. It’s just much easier for them.”

For all other locations and hours, you can check out the information that Beckley Events posted to their Facebook page.

Related