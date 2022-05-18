Annual Walk and Roll VA2K held at Beckley VAMC

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Employees and veterans got out to walk a 2k today around the Beckley VA Medical Center campus.

While it’s an annual event, the 2k Walk and Roll was not open to the public again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place. However, that didn’t stop the participants from getting out, getting active, and being healthy.

“It’s just for their whole health and well-being, the whole health concept is bringing all of the different mind, body, and exercise, everything together,” Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at VAMC, Brie Lehew says.

The event does more than just promote good exercise though. It’s also a food drive to help homeless veterans in the area.

Participants are encouraged to bring pre-packaged food, bottled water, toiletries, or anything that people feel the veterans might need.

They will then be donated to homeless veterans throughout 11 different counties in the region. Since 2011, the annual walk has raised over $2 million in donated goods for the cause.

“A lot of them don’t have access to resources, they don’t have access to food, they don’t have access to shelter, and this just brings awareness to that,” Lehew says.

The 1.2-mile walk is part of the VAMC’s Whole Health and Employee Wellness Programs.

Participants not only got out to walk for the cause but enjoyed some rock and roll music while doing so.

The public is free to drop off donations to VAMC or donate online by visiting this link.

