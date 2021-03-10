Amid rising meth arrests, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office concerned about protection

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Crime in Wyoming County is down, but it seems the number of incidents of people being arrested for meth is on the rise.

Police are often called to control public disturbances and find people high on drugs. For officers, protecting themselves and those involved is a top priority.

“For my officers, I’m thinking about safety,” said Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison. “When you approach that scene and individual and seeing the way that they act, keep your distance until you have to go hands on. Always protect yourself and the people around you, because the people on meth are unpredictable.”

Ellison says calls have also increased because of the clear impact meth has on user’s actions.