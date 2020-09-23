Active Southern West Virginia kicks off online virtual kids fitness challenge

SANDSTONE, WV (WOAY) – To help kids stay active while learning from home, Active Southern West Virginia is putting on an online virtual kids fitness challenge.

The program will give kids weekly activities to complete and help track their weekly fitness progress. At the end of the challenge, each kid in the program will receive a medal.

“So every week there’s different actives and set guidelines so we have some active scavengers hunts and yoga movements. We have a weekly step and ab challenge so just different themes with different guidelines,” Youth Program Director, India Krawczyk said.

The challenge will run from September 28th to November 15th. You can register your child by clicking here.