600 receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Oak Hill; age requirement lowered to 50

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Vaccines have been rolling out since early this year, and over the past few months, the age requirement to receive one has steadily dropped.

“We’re still prioritizing our most vulnerable population, but it’s been great,” said Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan.

The age limit to receive the COVID vaccine dropped to just 50 years old. With some essential employees being eligible as young as 40.

And anyone 16 years of age or older can sign up online with the state’s Everbridge system.

“Anyone over the age of 16, if you want to get this vaccine, you should go to the state website and go ahead and register. So when it does become available [for your age group] you’ll be contacted to be scheduled.”

And at the Lewis Christian Community Center, the Fayette County Health Department has been hard at work giving out 600 first round doses.

“It’s been all hands on deck at the health Department. We’re super thankful that we have this vaccine to protect our community.”

This is the fourth vaccine clinic held at the Lewis Christian Community Center. According to church member and volunteer Donna Crane, the Oak Hill United Methodist Church allowed the Health Department access to the gymnasium, where they can get people in and out in less than 30 minutes.

“Basically it’s for humanity so we can get back to normalcy,” Crane said. “It’s a community facility, so this is how we want to use it.”

The age requirement on vaccines is expected to drop even more in the coming months. If you want to receive one when your age group becomes eligible, you can register online at any time.