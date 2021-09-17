25th Annual Adult Education Awards Ceremony; Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. makes surprise appearance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) Office of Technical and Adult Education held its 25th annual Adult Education Awards Ceremony yesterday afternoon to recognize the efforts of those committed to the success of adult learners in the state.

West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. made a surprise appearance to present student awards and share a message of hope and perseverance. The singer/songwriter used his COVID-19 downtime to earn his high school equivalency last year.

Following the ceremony, a room divider was removed revealing Murphy’s orchestra, and he performed a concert to recognize those honored and those participating in the adult education program.

Ceremony Winners

Adult Education: Full-Time – Performance Program of the Year

» 2020 Ohio County Adult Education

» 2021 Mercer County Adult Education – Princeton

Adult Education: Part-Time – Performance Program of the Year

» 2020 Mineral County Adult Education

» 2021 Doddridge County Adult Education

SPOKES: Large – Program of Year

» Brooke-Hancock SPOKES Program

SPOKES: Small – Program of Year

» Mercer County SPOKES Program

Adult Education Student of the Year

» Adam Edens, Putnam County Adult Learning Center

» Gabrielle Washington, Mineral County Adult Education

SPOKES: Student of the Year

» Laura “Chelle” Ferguson, Jefferson County SPOKES

» Sandra Glover, Marion County SPOKES

ESOL: Student of the Year

» Solomon Asfha, Hardy County ESOL

» Afaf Akil, Kanawha County/Garnet ESOL

Collaborative Partner of the Year

» Eddie Torrico, Raleigh County

Adult Education Performance (Given to programs who met all six levels of ABE performance measures)

» Randolph County LPN

» Doddridge County

» Ohio County

» Fayette County

» McDowell County LPN/CNA

» Clay County

» Kanawha County New Connections

» Mt. Olive Correctional Center

» South Central Regional Jail

