West Virginia Republican gubernatorial debate: full broadcast

GLADE SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – On February 6, the Raleigh County Republican executive committee held a debate between four Republicans running for governor.

This was the only debate between the leading four Republican candidates for governor.

Secretary of State Mac Warner, businessman Chris Miller, former state delegate Moore Capito, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey took the stage to answer questions from the voice of West Virginia, Hoppy Kercheval.

View the full debate, exclusively on WOAY, here:

