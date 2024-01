WOAY ELECTIONS: State and county candidate tracker 2024

This list tracks all of the candidates who have filed paperwork to run for office, according to the secretary of state’s website. The candidates on this list will appear on at least one ballot in our viewing area. It will update as more candidates submit their filings.

GOVERNOR

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

STEPHEN WILLIAMS MAC WARNER

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

SECRETARY OF STATE

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

KRIS WARNER

AUDITOR

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ERIC L. HOUSEHOLDER

CONGRESS

SENATOR DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN ALEX MOONEY JANET MCNULTY

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

CHRIS BOB REED

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

RILEY MOORE DENNIS “NATE” CAIN JOSEPH “JOE” MOORE

FAYETTE COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

GREG FERNETT MIKE HARVEY TOM LOUISOS

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

ANTHONY CILIBERTI [D]

ASSESSOR:

HARVEY (EDDIE) YOUNG [R]

MAGISTRATE:

AMANDA DAVIS

MATT JEFFRIES

DANITA G. YOUNG

BOARD OF EDUCATION:

CINDY WHITLOCK

GREENBRIER COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ROBERT (BOBBY) FORD

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

CHARLES (DOUG) BEARD

ASSESSOR:

JOSEPH DARNELL [D]

MAGISTRATE:

KIMBERLY JOHNSON

TIMOTHY STOVER

MCDOWELL COUNTY

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

JAMES MUNCY

MAGISTRATE:

MARK SHELTON

MERCER COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

BRIAN BLANKENSHIP

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ALAN CHRISTIAN

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

BRIAN K. COCHRAN [D]

ASSESSOR:

LYLE COTTLE [R]

TOMMY A. BAILEY [R]

MAGISTRATE:

KEITH THOMAS COMPTON

MIKE CROWDER

MIKE FLANIGAN

WILLIAM HOLROYD

SUSAN HONAKER

MONROE COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

KENNY W. MANN

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

MICHAEL HELLER

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

JUSTIN R. ST. CLAIR [D]

ASSESSOR:

SARAH F. MARTIN [R]

MAGISTRATE:

FRANK C. BASILE

KEVIN L. MILLER

BOARD OF EDUCATION:

SCOTT WOMACK

NICHOLAS COUNTY

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

PAUL WILLIAMS [R]

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:

LARRY GREYNOLDS

MAGISTRATE:

W.A. “BILLY” SPINKS

RALEIGH COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

LINDA K. EPLING

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

JAMES (JIM) CANADAY II FRANK PRIDDY

ASSESSOR:

LINDA SUMNER [R]

MAGISTRATE:

PAUL BLUME

TOMI S. PECK

GREG TANNER

GARY VAUGHN

SUMMERS COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

CHARLES SAUNDERS

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

JUSTIN FARIS

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

CHRISTOPHER LEFLER [R]

ASSESSOR:

GREG VANDALL [D]

MAGISTRATE:

JACK HELLEMS

J.W. BILL JEFFRIES

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR:

JOHN FARRELL

WYOMING COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSION

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

RANDALL ALIFF

SHERIFF

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

BRAD ELLISON

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

GREGORY BISHOP [R]

ASSESSOR:

MICHAEL E. (MIKE) COOK [R]

MAGISTRATE:

CRAIG COOK

ROGER “SNOWMAN” SNOW

JEFF BARLOW

BOARD OF EDUCATION:

MICHAEL R. “MIKE” PRICHARD

RICHARD “RICHIE” WALKER

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6 (MERCER AND MCDOWELL) DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN CHANDLER SWOPE

DISTRICT 9 (RALEIGH AND WYOMING)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

CHRISTY CARDWELL

DISTRICT 10 (FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, AND MONROE)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

JACK DAVID WOODRUM

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

DISTRICT 35 (WYOMING)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ADAM VANCE

DISTRICT 37 (MERCER)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

MART GEARHEART

DISTRICT 42 (RALEIGH)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ADDAM GIBSON

DISTRICT 43 (RALEIGH)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

CHRISTOPHER TONEY

DISTRICT 45 (RALEIGH)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

ERIC BROOKS

DISTRICT 46 (GREENBRIER)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

JEFF CAMPBELL

DISTRICT 49 (NICHOLAS)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

HEATHER TULLY

DISTRICT 50 (FAYETTE)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

DAVID “ELLIOTT” PRITT

DISTRICT 52 (FAYETTE)

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN

GREGORY INGRAM

JUDICIAL

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS- DIVISION 1:

Haley Bunn

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS- DIVISION 2:

Charles S. Trump IV

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 14 (RALEIGH):

Russell O. (Rusty) Wooton

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 9 (MERCER):

Ryan Flanigan

If you would like to submit a correction, send an email to mleith@woay.com.

