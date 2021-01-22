15 regional colleges to host virtual Interstate Career Fair

EMORY, VA (WOAY) – Students and alumni of the participating institutions, as well as the general public, are invited to attend the virtual Interstate Career Fair, the premier, regional career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in a virtual format.

National and regional employers and graduate schools, including Ballad Health, LabConnect and Covenant Health will be represented at the fair.

“We are very excited about bringing the Interstate Career Fair back to life in a virtual format after a four year hiatus,” says Amanda Gardner, assistant director of internship programs at Emory & Henry College. “The over 35,000 students, not to mention alumni, from our 15 colleges and universities are ready to meet and interact with regional and national employers and graduate schools.”

The following colleges and universities are hosting the fair:

Bluefield State College

Concord University

East Tennessee State University

Emory & Henry College

King University

Lincoln Memorial University

Milligan University

Mountain Empire Community College

Northeast State Community College

Southwest Virginia Community College

Tennessee Wesleyan University

Tusculum University

University of Virginia’s College at Wise

Virginia Highlands Community College

Wytheville Community College

“Our purpose is simple,” says Gardner. “We want to provide an effective career fair for: employers who need talented employees; graduate schools who want successful students; and students, alumni, and community job candidates who are eager for their next career opportunity.”

Employers are still able to register to be part of this monumental regional career fair. Registration is free for job seekers. To register, please visit www.careereco.com/Events/Interstate.