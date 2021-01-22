15 regional colleges to host virtual Interstate Career Fair

EMORY, VA (WOAY) – Students and alumni of the participating institutions, as well as the general public, are invited to attend the virtual Interstate Career Fair, the premier, regional career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in a virtual format.
National and regional employers and graduate schools, including Ballad Health, LabConnect and Covenant Health will be represented at the fair.
“We are very excited about bringing the Interstate Career Fair back to life in a virtual format after a four year hiatus,” says Amanda Gardner, assistant director of internship programs at Emory & Henry College. “The over 35,000 students, not to mention alumni, from our 15 colleges and universities are ready to meet and interact with regional and national employers and graduate schools.”
The following colleges and universities are hosting the fair:
Bluefield State College
Concord University
East Tennessee State University
Emory & Henry College
King University
Lincoln Memorial University
Milligan University
Mountain Empire Community College
Northeast State Community College
Southwest Virginia Community College
Tennessee Wesleyan University
Tusculum University
University of Virginia’s College at Wise
Virginia Highlands Community College
Wytheville Community College
“Our purpose is simple,” says Gardner. “We want to provide an effective career fair for: employers who need talented employees; graduate schools who want successful students; and students, alumni, and community job candidates who are eager for their next career opportunity.”
Employers are still able to register to be part of this monumental regional career fair. Registration is free for job seekers. To register, please visit www.careereco.com/Events/Interstate.