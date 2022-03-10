Wyoming East, PikeView move on to semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (Wyoming East & PikeView highlights courtesy WSAZ) – Check out highlights from three area girls basketball teams, who all played state tournament quarterfinal games Wednesday in Charleston.

Wyoming East is back in the Class AA semifinals after a 55-37 win over Charleston Catholic. Hannah Blankenship had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Madison Clark recorded 14 points. The Lady Warriors will face St. Marys in the semifinals Friday at 9:30 AM.

PikeView is also in the semifinals after winning 55-45 over Nitro in overtime; it’s the second time in three years the Lady Panthers win against a defending state champion in the quarterfinals. Hannah Harden had the buzzer-beating basket to force overtime, where the Lady Panthers made plays down the stretch to win. They will face Fairmont Senior at 7:15 Friday evening.

Summers County also had its quarterfinal against St. Marys, but the Lady Bobcats lost 47-32, finishing the year at 16-8. Gracie Harvey had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Summers County.

