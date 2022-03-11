Wyoming East, Bluefield to play each other in states

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia will have five boys basketball teams in the 2022 state tournament, as Wyoming East & Bluefield both won Class AA Region 3 co-finals Thursday evening.

Wyoming East took an early lead against Liberty, maintaining their momentum throughout the night in a 61-44 win. Bluefield clinched its state tournament berth with a 51-44 win at Chapmanville.

With the Class AA bracket being announced Thursday, the Warriors and Beavers will indeed face other in the quarterfinals at 11:15 AM on March 16. The two split their regular-season meetings, with the Warriors winning last week at Bluefield in sectionals.

