Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Department now offering DMV services

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Department is officially offering DMV services as of Monday.

The department will be offering options such as two-year renewals and two-year decal stickers. The tax department is optimistic that the amount of services offered will increase going forward.

“If someone comes in and they hadn’t received their renewal in the mail, for whatever reason,” said Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison. “It went to the wrong address or got lost in the mail. It used to be the tax department couldn’t do anything with it. They had to sent it to the DMV. Now, with it being online, all they do is have to have a title and a registration number.”

For more information on the services offered by the tax department, call 304-732-8000, extension 205.