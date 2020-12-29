Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department swears in new Sheriff, Chief Deputy

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will have a new Chief Deputy at the start of the new year.

Outgoing Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison was sworn in today as the new Sheriff. Captain Don Cook was named as the new Chief Deputy after working with the Drug Task Force for the past 16 years.

“Our biggest problem that most people would tell you is the drug problem in the county,” Ellison said. “Which is probably the same problem everywhere else. So, I wanted to pick a guy that has 16 years in the Drug Task Force. That knows what to look for and can train our younger deputies, which we have a lot of right now.”

Ellison and Cook will assume their new positions on January 1st.