Wyoming County Schools to return to five day, in-person learning

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Following Governor Justice’s Board of Education mandate for students to return to full-time, in-person instruction, many school systems have started to make the plans to welcome the students back. Wyoming County Schools is just one of the many making the recommendations to do so.

“Today Superintendent Cline will be making the recommendation to the Wyoming County Board of Education to return to in-person instruction for five days a week,” says Kara Mitchell, Administrator for Curriculum and Instruction for Wyoming County Schools.

Although preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping students and faculty safe is still the top priority, parents, teachers, and students all seem to be ready to regain the normal instruction they’ve been lacking while at home.

“So much of this school year and last school year was challenging because students didn’t have that normal structure,” Mitchell says. “We’re very excited to have our students back five days a week. I think our students are ready, our schools are ready. So, we can’t get them here fast enough.”

And, after several long months of virtually learning from home, everyone is not only ready to make the return to business as usual but even quite happy about it.

Students in third grade and below are not required to wear a mask, however, it will be strongly encouraged that they do.