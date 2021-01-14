Wyoming County Schools hopes to finish vaccinating employees this week

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Last Friday Wyoming County Schools began distributing vaccines to their employees.

The school system vaccinated one hundred and eighty-seven employees over the age of fifty last week and hope to finish vaccinating that age group this week. Additionally, the school system is looking to start vaccinating all their other employees who agreed to be vaccinated on the WVVE survey.

“We are hoping for somewhere probably around two hundred and forty,” said Director of Student Services and Attendance John Henry. “We received enough doses for everyone so we are hoping maybe we can reach into vaccinating some of our substitutes as well.”

Henry also said the school board is grateful to Charley’s Pharmacy for helping to vaccinate the school employees.