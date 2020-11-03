Wyoming County School Board receives an update on COVID-19

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County School Board received an update on the COVID-19 situation.

Wyoming County has been in the red category on the county map for the last couple of weeks and had to move to remote learning. This week Wyoming County is in the orange category which means that classes are still remote, but conditioning for extracurricular actives, such as sports, can begin. The Director of Student Services John Henry said the color change is due to the reduction in positive tests.

“Our health department is testing anybody within Wyoming County that would like to be tested,” said Director of Student Services and Attendance John Henry. “All you have to do is just show up to one of these free testing sights and that number of the percent positive has begun to get a little bit better which is what brought us into the orange designation this week.”

Henry also encourages everyone to follow the health department guidelines so we can get students back to school.