Wyoming County court system to maintain precautions despite increased vaccinations among officials

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Officials in Wyoming County are seeing increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several courthouse and court employees have already received at least one dosage of the vaccine recommended by the CDC. Despite the increase in vaccinations, the courts and courthouse will still maintain safety precautions and attempt to regulate public access.

“I think with the vaccine, it’s going to still operate how it has been,” said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “Very cautious. Try to make public safety the number one effect.”

The courthouse and Magistrate Court are still operating at their normal business hours.