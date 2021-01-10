WVU women’s basketball upsets #17 Texas

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Saturday, Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia to an emotional upset victory over No. 17 Texas.

Just two days after her father, NBA veteran Grant Gondrezick passed away, Kysre scored a game-high 24 points, helping the Mountaineers secure a dominant 92-58 victory.

In addition to Gondrezick’s stellar night, West Virginia out-muscled Texas on the glass, outrebounding the Longhorns 40-26. Esmery Martinez finished with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) for the fifth-straight game this season. Madisen Smith (17 points) and Kirsten Deans (12 points) also contributed in the team scoring a season-high 92 points.

Since mustering just 45 points in a loss to Baylor a month ago, West Virginia is averaging 85.6 points per contest.

Next up, the team hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday. With the latest win, West Virginia improves to 2-2 in conference play.