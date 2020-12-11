WVU women fall at home to Baylor

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – It was a close game for the first half, but a second-half run was key for #7 Baylor as they won 65-45 at West Virginia Thursday evening.

The Mountaineers overcame a slow start to tie the game 28-28 at halftime, helped in part by forcing 11 first-half turnovers. However, Baylor began the third quarter on an 11-2 run, then held WVU to just six points in the fourth quarter.

Dijonai Carrington led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Bears off the bench, while Moon Ursin recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. Kirsten Deans was the lone Mountaineer to reach double figures with 10 points, while Kysre Gondrezick and Madisen Smith had nine points each.

The WVU women stay in Morgantown Sunday to host James Madison at 6 PM; the men’s game with Richmond is scheduled for a 1 PM tipoff that day.