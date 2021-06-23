WVU to travel to Arkansas for Big 12/SEC Challenge

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will travel to Arkansas for the Big 12/SEC Challenge this coming season. All games are scheduled for Saturday, January 29.

This will be WVU’s first road game in the showcase since the 2018-19 season, when the Mountaineers lost at Tennessee. The Mountaineers beat Missouri in Morgantown in 2019-20, but lost at home to Florida last year.

WVU is 2-6 all-time in the challenge, while Arkansas is 3-4; the Razorbacks did not play in the 2013-14 showcase.

The SEC won last year’s challenge 5-4 (one game was not played due to COVID-19), but the Big 12 has won four challenges. There were two ties in 2017 & 2020.

