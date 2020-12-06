WVU stumbles at Iowa State, falling 42-6

WOAY – West Virginia football struggled throughout the day in their first game in three weeks, falling on the road to #9 Iowa State 42-6.

The Cyclones established momentum early with success in both the pass and run games; Brock Purdy would throw for 247 yards and three yards, while rushing for another score. Breece Hall, one of the Big 12’s leading running backs in 2020, ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia’s Jarret Doege threw for 209 yards, while Leddie Brown ran for 48. Tyler Sumpter kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Mountaineers from being held scoreless.

With Saturday’s result, Iowa State has clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, while West Virginia will finish winless away from Morgantown. The Mountaineers return to Milan Puskar Stadium – where they have not lost in 2020 – on Saturday to host Oklahoma.