WVU permanently adopts test optional admissions policy

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University (WVU) is now the first public higher education institution in the Mountain State to permanently adopt a test-optional admissions policy, following approval from the WVU Board of Governors.

According to FairTest, the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, over 1,800 institutions are test-optional or test-free nationwide.

The WVU test-optional admissions policy was temporarily adopted before the fall 2020 semester at a time when restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were keeping many college-bound high school students from taking either the ACT or SAT.

Since then, it has been extended three times to address ongoing pandemic effects and reduce the overall stress of the college application process for students. The permanent policy will take effect after the last extension deadline which runs through Spring 2024

The University will continue to offer scholarships for test-optional applicants and those providing test scores. The ACT or SAT remain requirements for the PROMISE Scholarship.

Certain programs will still require have specific testing and test scores for course placement.

For more information, visit https://www.wvu.edu/admissions/resources.

