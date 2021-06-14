WVU men’s soccer to join Conference USA

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Monday that Mountaineer men’s soccer will join Conference USA as an affiliate member starting in the 2022 season.

West Virginia men’s soccer had previously been a member of the Mid-American Conference since 2012; the Big 12 Conference does not currently sponsor men’s soccer.

“As we continue to build upon this year’s national championship in men’s soccer and a very deep and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to enhance one of our conference’s most successful sports,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod.

Conference USA had three teams reach the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament earlier this spring, including eventual national champion Marshall.

“I think it’s a great and positive move for Dan Stratford as he builds our program,” said West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons in part of a statement. “Nine years ago, our men’s soccer program needed a new home and the Mid-American Conference served us well. We look forward to competing in the MAC for one more year and then turning our attention to a new challenge. I want to thank Commissioner Judy MacLeod and the conference athletic directors for the invitation and for welcoming West Virginia men’s soccer into C-USA.”

Head coach Dan Stratford also added, “Our program’s ambition is to compete with the very best in the country, and we believe that Conference USA provides us the platform to do that. I also want to thank the Mid-American Conference for providing WVU with a great home. I was part of the staff when we entered the MAC, and it has continued to be a tough league with a formidable RPI standing year after year.”

West Virginia men’s soccer went 6-3-1 last year, with a 4-3-1 record in the MAC.

