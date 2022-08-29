WVU Medicine to host ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of pediatric clinic

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – WVU Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Children’s Pediatric Subspecialty & Telemedicine Clinic at Mercer Medical Group Primary Care. WVU Medicine and Princeton Community Hospital officials will deliver remarks at the ceremony and serve refreshments to guests. The ceremony will take place on Monday, August 29, at 11:00 am.

The clinic’s purpose is to bring the expertise of the WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric subspecialist in Morgantown to Princeton residents. Mercer Medical Group’s team of advanced practice providers will partner with the pediatric subspecialists from WVU Medicine Children’s to coordinate care, making necessary testing and imaging service available locally.

The clinic will currently offer Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and Pulmonary services. However, they will soon expand their functions to include Adolescent Medicine, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, and Urology services.

WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Subspecialty & Telemedicine Clinic is at Mercer Medical Group Primary Care at 118 Twelfth Street Princeton, WV.

