WVU home events remain closed to general public

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Wednesday that home indoor contests will be closed to the general public through at least January 24. Only essential game operations personnel, in addition to families of players and coaches will be allowed to attend.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” said WVU athletic director Shane Lyons. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”

Three men’s basketball games and four women’s basketball games are affected by this announcement.

In addition, WVU men’s basketball junior Derek Culver was named Wednesday to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the John Wooden Award, one of three players from the Big 12. Culver has averaged 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers.