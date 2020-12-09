WVDA Announces the Request for Applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced FY21 Request for Applications for United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grants. The WVDA anticipates West Virginia will receive approximately $270,000 from which multiple grants will be awarded. Applications are due January 19, 2021.

﻿“Specialty crop funding allows West Virginia agriculture commodities to explore and enhance their impact on our state’s economy. The Department is looking for projects that highlight how innovative programs and rural development groups can help West Virginia agriculture expand,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Niche, specialty markets are West Virginia’s future.”

The SCBGP is funded by the USDA and administered by the WVDA. Monies must be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops within West Virginia. Grant recipients have three years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

Applications can be found at https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/specialty-crop-block-grant/

For more information, contact Crescent Gallagher at cgallagher@wvda.us or 304-558-3708.