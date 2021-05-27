Nick Saban, others gather to fight against opioid epidemic

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Widely known West Virginians gathered together at the Greenbrier resort to fight back against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

An event to positively impact our youth, WV Game Changer aims to influence healthy decision making skills in hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said, “That’s the thing, these children in West Virginia need hope. You know, when there’s an addiction in the family, that addiction hits everybody. Not just the family, but that whole support staff. That kid gets left behind, that kid has nothing coming back home.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,275 deaths from opioid use were reported in 2020; an increase from 878 just a year prior.

Alabama’s Head Coach Nick Saban was also in attendance. He said, “I think leadership is really important. To be a leader, you have to be somebody that somebody wants to emulate to set a good example. That’s a responsibility that we all have, but you also have to care about someone to help them for their benefit. Not your benefit because that’s manipulation.”

West Virginia Game Changer focuses on teaching the dangers in substance abuse.

Saban says it’s not about inspiring a crowd, but helping individuals.

