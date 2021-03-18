WV extends state tax filing deadline to May 17

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has extended the deadline for residents to file their state income taxes for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice announced Thursday that the deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17. On Wednesday the federal tax filing deadline also was moved to the same date.

The governor’s office said the move does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15 by people whose income isn’t subject to income tax withholding. This includes self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony or rental income. Most employers automatically withhold taxes from employees’ paychecks and submit them to the state Tax Department.

Last year’s state and federal tax deadlines were moved to July 15.