WV DHHR reports 3,159 active COVID-19 cases

West Virginia (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of July 25; there are currently 3,159 active COVID-19 cases. DHHR has since reported two deaths, with a total of 7,123 deaths attributed to COVID statewide. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Marlon County and a 92-year-old female from Berkeley County.

“As we face another day in this difficult time of COVID-19, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your vaccine or booster shot today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (20), Berkeley (160), Boone (59), Braxton (18), Brooke (15), Cabell (164), Calhoun (8), Clay (11), Doddridge (11), Fayette (102), Gilmer (5), Grant (16), Greenbrier (60), Hampshire (17), Hancock (36), Hardy (26), Harrison (111), Jackson (36), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (347), Lewis (29), Lincoln (46), Logan (81), Marion (102), Marshall (57), Mason (54), McDowell (55), Mercer (189), Mineral (50), Mingo (50), Monongalia (192), Monroe (35), Morgan (14), Nicholas (65), Ohio (44), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (17), Preston (42), Putnam (113), Raleigh (163), Randolph (18), Ritchie (11), Roane (22), Summers (18), Taylor (22), Tucker (5), Tyler (9), Upshur (48), Wayne (42), Webster (26), Wetzel (22), Wirt (8), Wood (173), Wyoming (51). To find cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and use the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended by the CDC to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. West Virginians age five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those ages 50 and older who are four months or more from their first booster are recommended as well as younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-a9 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

