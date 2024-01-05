Free Covid Shot and Booster Clinics in Mercer and McDowell Counties

Wintertime brings illness, but you don’t have to face it unprotected.

There will be multiple chances for you to get free COVID-19 shots and boosters!

Walgreens at 730 Virginia Avenue in Welch will hold clinics on Friday, January 12th, and Friday, January 19th from 9 am to 1 pm. These will be operated by Walgreens personnel.

Open Heart Ministries Cafe at 415 Federal Street in downtown Bluefield will host their clinics on Saturday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 20th. These will also run from 9 am to 1 pm.

These events are sponsored by Bluefield State University and the events on Saturdays are co-sponsored by Open Heart.

You are asked to bring your insurance card!

Related