DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 901; 14 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 30, 2023, there are currently 901 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,836 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Nicholas County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Mingo County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Wayne County, a 75-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The loss of loved ones and stresses related to COVID-19 can take an emotional toll,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are concerned for your mental health, reach out to your health care provider and utilize resources such as those listed on our website.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (69), Boone (16), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Calhoun (0), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (20), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (23), Hampshire (14), Hancock (8), Hardy (14), Harrison (45), Jackson (14), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (56), Lewis (7), Lincoln (10), Logan (14), McDowell (5), Marion (57), Marshall (8), Mason (18), Mercer (38), Mineral (16), Mingo (25), Monongalia (56), Monroe (31), Morgan (10), Nicholas (13), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (0), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (51), Randolph (13), Ritchie (2), Roane (6), Summers (15), Taylor (11), Tucker (2), Tyler (1), Upshur (14), Wayne (8), Webster (1), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (27), Wyoming (21). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

